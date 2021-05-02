Termination of Muslim school teacher unacceptable: JKCHR

Islamabad, May 02 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) has taken a serious exception to the termination of a Muslim school teacher in the name of so-called security concerns by the authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The JKCHR President, Dr Syed Nazir Gilani has written to Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha that on Eid government employees look forward to Eid packages from the employer. It is unfortunate to note that in the interests of “security” you have dismissed Idrees Jan, a teacher at Government Middle School, Kralpura, Kupwara.

The tweet message adds that enquiry into his alleged “guilt” has been denied, maintaining that it is not expedient in the interests of security. Denial of an inquiry reflects that the action is mala fide. Indian constitution invoked would not allow an abuse of authority in your name.

Dr Nazir Gilani said, “It is a surprise that a school teacher in Kupwara could be a threat to India. The Constitution of the territory protects the right to employment. The ceiling of “Indian justice” has been lowered to punish a Kashmir school teacher. The action has been taken in your name.”

The JKCHR message to Lt Governor adds, “I am sure that you would not subscribe to this manner of punishment of a Muslim family on Eid and would correct the apparent mala fide. Kindly remain on the right side of justice and people of the territory.”

The message of concern has been sent to National Human Rights Commission of India, Prime Minister of India, Home Minister of India, Ghulam Nabi Azad leader of the opposition in the Indian Parliament and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, he maintained.

