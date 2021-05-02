Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Termination of Muslim school teacher unacceptable: JKCHR

Islamabad, May 02 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) has taken a serious exception to the termination of a Muslim school teacher in the name of so-called security concerns by the authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The JKCHR President, Dr Syed Nazir Gilani has written to Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha that on Eid government employees look forward to Eid packages from the employer. It is unfortunate to note that in the interests of “security” you have dismissed Idrees Jan, a teacher at Government Middle School, Kralpura, Kupwara.

The tweet message adds that enquiry into his alleged “guilt” has been denied, maintaining that it is not expedient in the interests of security. Denial of an inquiry reflects that the action is mala fide. Indian constitution invoked would not allow an abuse of authority in your name.

Dr Nazir Gilani said, “It is a surprise that a school teacher in Kupwara could be a threat to India. The Constitution of the territory protects the right to employment. The ceiling of “Indian justice” has been lowered to punish a Kashmir school teacher. The action has been taken in your name.”

The JKCHR message to Lt Governor adds, “I am sure that you would not subscribe to this manner of punishment of a Muslim family on Eid and would correct the apparent mala fide. Kindly remain on the right side of justice and people of the territory.”

The message of concern has been sent to National Human Rights Commission of India, Prime Minister of India, Home Minister of India, Ghulam Nabi Azad leader of the opposition in the Indian Parliament and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, he maintained.


