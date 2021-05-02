Vaccination centres run dry in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, with almost all the COVID-19 immunization centres running dry for the fourth consecutive day, the killer virus continues its ruthless march, recording high fatalities and infections.

Amidst this horrible mayhem and lockdown, Kashmir’s premier health institute, the Soura Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) in Srinagar, too was without the Covishield vaccine, the anti-body stimulant used against the virus.

Media reports said that hundreds of people visited the hospital amidst the lockdown to get a jab of the vaccine but had to be sent back as the stocks had not been replenished as yet.

A senior doctor in the Directorate of Family Welfare MCH & Immunization, said, fresh stocks have not come despite the matter having been taken up with the Indian government. He said even if the fresh stocks are dispatched they shall not be able the meet the demand for the vaccine.

