APHC deplores CASOs even during Iftar & Sahr in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has deplored the policy of suppression and oppression adopted by Modi-led fascist Indian government and the deployment of extraordinary military force to silence the legitimate voice for Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination.

APHC Chief Spokesman, Ghulam Muhammad Nago in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the upsurge in the operations carried out by the Indian occupational forces even during the holy month of Ramadan. He said that the people are forced to come out of their homes and assemble in the open fields, remain standing for hours together, without considering the crucial timings of Iftar and Sahr.

Nago expressed deep concern over the atrocities and brutalities inflicted on the common masses at the hands of Indian forces and paid tributes to the grand valour and steadfastness displayed by the freedom loving people of Kashmir while facing the wrath and tyranny of more than one million Indian troops. The brave people of Kashmir mark their protests in spite of the suppression and oppression perpetrated by the Indian military might.

The APHC leader urged the United Nations Secretary General to take serious action against the Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and impress upon New Delhi to resolve the long pending dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and stop grass human rights violations in Kashmir.

