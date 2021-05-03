Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Executive Magistrate, Assistant Professor also dismisses in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Executive Magistrate (First Class) is among the three employees dismissed by the authorities in the ‘interest of the security’ of the territory.

A teacher from North Kashmir’s Kupwara district has already been dismissed while besides Executive Magistrate 1st Class (Naib Tehsildar) from Pulwama, an Assistant Professor has also been dismissed from his service for his alleged involvement in ‘anti-India’ activities.

Recently, the authorities have set up a Special Task Force (STF) to initiate action against government employees suspected of activities “against the security of the territory”. This move was widely criticized by politicians and civil society members.

Media reports said that besides teacher, Idrees Jan, who was posted at Government Middle School, Kralpora, Naib Tehsildar of Pulwama, Nazir Ahmed Wani and an Assistant Professor from Southern Kulgam district have also been dismissed.

Joint Forces including the soldiers from 44 Rashtriya Rifles last year had claimed that it recovered arms and incriminating material in a ‘hideout’ in a shop at Bellow village belonged to Nazir Ahmed Wani in Pulwama during a search operation-a claim that had been rejected by the family of Wani.

Another government employee, who has been terminated, is Assistant Professor Dr Abdul Bari Naik.

Bari had been detained under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act while teaching at South Kashmir’s Kulgam Degree College. He was transferred to a college at Udhampur in Jammu division after being released.

Abdul Bari Naik was arrested on March 7 in Udhampur, after police claimed he had been evading arrest since 2018- a claim refuted by family saying he was posted at Govt Degree College for Women in Udhampur and was being targeted for raising social issues.

Bari, who teaches Geography, is a resident of Chidder village in Kulgam district. KMS—A


