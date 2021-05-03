Executive Magistrate, Assistant Professor also dismisses in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Executive Magistrate (First Class) is among the three employees dismissed by the authorities in the ‘interest of the security’ of the territory.

A teacher from North Kashmir’s Kupwara district has already been dismissed while besides Executive Magistrate 1st Class (Naib Tehsildar) from Pulwama, an Assistant Professor has also been dismissed from his service for his alleged involvement in ‘anti-India’ activities.

Recently, the authorities have set up a Special Task Force (STF) to initiate action against government employees suspected of activities “against the security of the territory”. This move was widely criticized by politicians and civil society members.

Media reports said that besides teacher, Idrees Jan, who was posted at Government Middle School, Kralpora, Naib Tehsildar of Pulwama, Nazir Ahmed Wani and an Assistant Professor from Southern Kulgam district have also been dismissed.

Joint Forces including the soldiers from 44 Rashtriya Rifles last year had claimed that it recovered arms and incriminating material in a ‘hideout’ in a shop at Bellow village belonged to Nazir Ahmed Wani in Pulwama during a search operation-a claim that had been rejected by the family of Wani.

Another government employee, who has been terminated, is Assistant Professor Dr Abdul Bari Naik.

Bari had been detained under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act while teaching at South Kashmir’s Kulgam Degree College. He was transferred to a college at Udhampur in Jammu division after being released.

Abdul Bari Naik was arrested on March 7 in Udhampur, after police claimed he had been evading arrest since 2018- a claim refuted by family saying he was posted at Govt Degree College for Women in Udhampur and was being targeted for raising social issues.

Bari, who teaches Geography, is a resident of Chidder village in Kulgam district. KMS—A

