IIOJK journalists have little to celebrate World Press Freedom day

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Even world media berated Modi for ‘India’s descent into Covid hell’

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

IIOJK journalists have little to celebrate World Press Freedom day

Reports, Top Story Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

#ModisIndiaWorstForMedia

Islamabad, May 03 (KMS): As World Press Freedom Day is being observed across the globe, today, under this year’s theme “Information as a Public Good”, media in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India is facing immense pressure to toe the Hindutva line being advanced by the fascist Modi government.

A report released by Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the day, today, says that there is little to celebrate about state of press freedom in Kashmir and India as Modi regime is busy tightening its grip on media.

The report said that journalists in IIOJK have always worked under immense pressure, facing intimidation, assaults and arrests on part of Indian forces. International watchdog World Press Freedom Index 2021 in its latest report called situation in Kashmir very worrying where India is even stopping advertisements to IIOJK-based dailies to force them into submission. WPFI said that reporters are often harassed by police and paramilitaries in the territory.

In a new advisory, police have clamped new curbs on journalists restricting them from live coverage of CASOs and anti-India protests in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir Press Club has described the new police advisory as part of the string of measures taken by the authorities to suppress freedom of the press in IIOJK. It said, by issuing fresh advisory regarding reporting in IIOJK, India wants to hide serious HR violations being committed by its troops during CASOs in the occupied territory.

Since 5 August 2019, journalists have reported an intensified crackdown by occupation authorities in IIOJK. The 30-year-old Kashmiri journalist Aasif Sultan is facing illegal detention since 2018 and another journalist Qazi Shibli was arrested July last year and was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) on 8 August 2019.

Indian police beat up and harassed Kashmiri journalists Waseem Andrabi, Sanam Aijaz, Naseer Ahmad Ganie,Haroon Nabi, Kamran Yousuf,Qisar Mir,Qayoom Khan , Kamran Raashid Butt, Wasim Khalid and Mushtaq Ganaie, the same year, while Gowhar Geelani, Peerzada Ashiq and Massarat Zahra were booked under strict laws for their writings and social media posts.

Kashmiri journalists are called to police stations and are questioned and harassed for hours. Local journalist bodies have called upon the international community to come to the rescue of Kashmiri journalists. Victimization of journalists in Kashmir has increased manifold since Aug 5,2019, while the media policy, announced by India in May 2020, is a continuation of measures taken to curtail the free flow of information in IIOJK.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: