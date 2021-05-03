Indian soldier shoots self dead in Baramulla

Srinagar, May 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian solider committed suicide in Baramulla district.

The soldier identified as Parveen Kumar shot himself dead by using his service rifle in his camp in Sheeri area of the district.

Confirming the incident, a police official said that a case has been registered under relevant sections for investigations.

The latest incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory to 502 since January 2007.

Meanwhile, a Special Police Officer (SPO)namely Pawan Kuma was injured when his motorcycle slipped near TB Hospital in Jammu.

