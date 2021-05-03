Lifting of restrictions on freedom of expression in IIOJK urged

Srinagar, May 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM), Molvi Bashir Ahmed has demanded the lifting of restrictions on freedom of expression.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar said that restrictions on media were a violation of basic human rights. He added that India had imposed strict and discriminatory restrictions in various parts of IIOJK and action was being taken against journalists under the new media policy.

He said that a large number of Kashmiris were detained without charge under the black law, Public Safety Act (PSA), adding that the lives of journalists were in danger due to the atrocities of Indian forces.

He appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organizations to take note of the situation and play their role in lifting media restrictions.

Like this: Like Loading...