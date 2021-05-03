Mehbooba denounces GOI for terminating teacher in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Peoples Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti has hit out at the

Government of India (GOI) for dismissing a teacher from service in the interest of the security of the territory.

Mehbooba Mufti, while taking to her Twitter handle said, “In the middle of a pandemic the Indian government should focus on saving lives instead of firing government employees on flimsy grounds in Kashmir. No wonder its misplaced priorities have converted India into shamshanghats & kabristans. The living continues to suffer and the dead are deprived of dignity.”

On Saturday, the J&K admin issued an order to dismiss school teacher Idrees Jan, a resident of Kupwara district from govt service without holding an inquiry.

