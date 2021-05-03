NC, PDP & others hail Mamta, voters for rejecting hate politics

Srinagar, May 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Congress and National Panthers Party have congratulated Mamta Banerjee and voters for rejecting the politics of hate led by Narendra Modi through an emphatic win in the West Bengal elections.

Former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti hailed Mamta Banerjee through their twitter messages.

National Conference Vice President, Omar Abdullah in his tweet wrote: “Heartiest congratulations to Mamata and everyone at for the remarkable victory in West Bengal. The BJP and a thoroughly partisan Election Commission threw everything including the kitchen sink at you and you prevailed. All the best for the next 5 years,” he said.

Mehbooba Mufti also took to Twitter and wrote: “Congratulations to Mamata Banerjee and All India Trinamool Congress Derek O Brien on their splendid victory. Kudos to the people of West Bengal for rejecting disruptive and divisive forces,” she said.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress looks set to retain power in West Bengal.

The Congress’ IIOJK unit and the National Panthers Party also (NPP) hailed the voters of West Bengal for rejecting the politics of hate led by Narendra Modi.

