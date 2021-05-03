Shabbir Shah’s wife calls for release of husband on urgent basis

Picture of the day

Even world media berated Modi for 'India's descent into Covid hell'

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Shabbir Shah’s wife calls for release of husband on urgent basis

Freedom Struggle Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Bilqees Shah, wife of illegally detained senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah has called for the release of her husband on payroll in the wake of the growing number of Covid-19 cases in Tihar jail, India.

Expressing grave concern over the growing Covid cases, in Tihar, Dr Bilquees in a statement said that she came to know that other inmates in the barrack of Shabbir Ahmad Shah were tested positive to Covid19.“They are being quarantined now, but being a doctor, and serving the Covid patients, I am fully aware that this 2nd wave is completely different and is more intensive.”

“Earlier the intimation period was 6-7 days but now it’s around 15 days, till the time patient would come to know about the virus, it would have badly damaged his body,” she said.

“Delhi is the worst-hit place at the moment, we have seen how bureaucrats, other VIPs are getting exposed to this covid19,” she said.

Expressing grave concern over the deteriorating health circumstances of her husband, Dr Bilquis said, “The most worrying thing is that many prisoners and jail staff members were tested Covid positive. Shabbir Shah sick but nobody attends him due to Covid-19 scare”.

“We witnessed an MP succumbed to this disease earlier in Tihar jail. The situation is grim. India should release my husband on the payroll. We are very much concerned about the ailing health of my husband. I am perturbed, and I seek the release of my husband,” she said.

Earlier, the Bar Association Kashmir also asked the Indian government to shift the Kashmiri prisoners to local jails.


