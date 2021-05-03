Shabbir Shah’s wife calls for release of husband on urgent basis

Srinagar, May 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Bilqees Shah, wife of illegally detained senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah has called for the release of her husband on payroll in the wake of the growing number of Covid-19 cases in Tihar jail, India.

Expressing grave concern over the growing Covid cases, in Tihar, Dr Bilquees in a statement said that she came to know that other inmates in the barrack of Shabbir Ahmad Shah were tested positive to Covid19.“They are being quarantined now, but being a doctor, and serving the Covid patients, I am fully aware that this 2nd wave is completely different and is more intensive.”

“Earlier the intimation period was 6-7 days but now it’s around 15 days, till the time patient would come to know about the virus, it would have badly damaged his body,” she said.

“Delhi is the worst-hit place at the moment, we have seen how bureaucrats, other VIPs are getting exposed to this covid19,” she said.

Expressing grave concern over the deteriorating health circumstances of her husband, Dr Bilquis said, “The most worrying thing is that many prisoners and jail staff members were tested Covid positive. Shabbir Shah sick but nobody attends him due to Covid-19 scare”.

“We witnessed an MP succumbed to this disease earlier in Tihar jail. The situation is grim. India should release my husband on the payroll. We are very much concerned about the ailing health of my husband. I am perturbed, and I seek the release of my husband,” she said.

Earlier, the Bar Association Kashmir also asked the Indian government to shift the Kashmiri prisoners to local jails.

