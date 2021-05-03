Shifting Kashmiri prisoners, urgent release demanded

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Even world media berated Modi for ‘India’s descent into Covid hell’

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

Shifting Kashmiri prisoners, urgent release demanded

Arrest Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

EJAC denounces termination of Muslim teacher

Srinagar, May 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party Chairman Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Anjuman Sharie Shian and others while strongly condemning the shifting of Kashmiri prisoners to the dangerous hub of Covid pandemic Haryana, India, have termed the move revengeful and inhuman.

Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “It is very unfortunate that the lives of these Kashmiri prisoners were put to danger in such a catastrophic and devastating situation.”

“Such systematic oppressive policy of New Delhi aimed at stabbing, crushing and silencing the popular ongoing movement for right to self-determination will never succeed,” he said.

“While the whole world has come to the rescue of India with the intent of saving Indian people from the contagious dreaded effects of pandemic it was time for India to give due consideration to saving human lives in occupied Kashmir,” he added. Naqash appealed to the world conscience to Impress upon India to release the Kashmiri prisoners in the interest of humanity.

Meanwhile, a JKIPP leader, Syed Mushtaq Hussain, in a statement lamented the transfer of imprisoned freedom loving leaders and activists from various jails of IIOJK to Haryana jails in India.

Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian in a statement also demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiris in view of coronavirus pandemic. The statement said when the whole world is rattled with deadly COVID-19 it becomes necessary to release all Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in different jails adding that these prisoners are vulnerable and it is inhuman and immoral to not release them at the earliest.

Employees’ Joint Action Committee (EJAC) taking a strong note of the expulsion of a Muslim teacher from government service on baseless charges in a statement said the decision is partial and biased. The amalgam president, Fayaz Shabnum has described this decision as unilateral. “It is a partial decision and biased too where an employee is dismissed from his service and not allowed to put his point across or clear his stand.

On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League Vice Chairman, Zahid Ashraf in a statement condemned the persecution and highhandedness of the Indian occupation forces in occupied Kashmir. Lashing out at the Indian authorities, Zahid Ashraf said that it was shocking to see the occupying regime so brazenly engaging in persecuting and harassing the native Muslim population when the pandemic was ravaging the entire Indian land mass with such ruthlessness.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: