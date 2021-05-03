Shifting Kashmiri prisoners, urgent release demanded

EJAC denounces termination of Muslim teacher

Srinagar, May 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party Chairman Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Anjuman Sharie Shian and others while strongly condemning the shifting of Kashmiri prisoners to the dangerous hub of Covid pandemic Haryana, India, have termed the move revengeful and inhuman.

Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “It is very unfortunate that the lives of these Kashmiri prisoners were put to danger in such a catastrophic and devastating situation.”

“Such systematic oppressive policy of New Delhi aimed at stabbing, crushing and silencing the popular ongoing movement for right to self-determination will never succeed,” he said.

“While the whole world has come to the rescue of India with the intent of saving Indian people from the contagious dreaded effects of pandemic it was time for India to give due consideration to saving human lives in occupied Kashmir,” he added. Naqash appealed to the world conscience to Impress upon India to release the Kashmiri prisoners in the interest of humanity.

Meanwhile, a JKIPP leader, Syed Mushtaq Hussain, in a statement lamented the transfer of imprisoned freedom loving leaders and activists from various jails of IIOJK to Haryana jails in India.

Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian in a statement also demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiris in view of coronavirus pandemic. The statement said when the whole world is rattled with deadly COVID-19 it becomes necessary to release all Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in different jails adding that these prisoners are vulnerable and it is inhuman and immoral to not release them at the earliest.

Employees’ Joint Action Committee (EJAC) taking a strong note of the expulsion of a Muslim teacher from government service on baseless charges in a statement said the decision is partial and biased. The amalgam president, Fayaz Shabnum has described this decision as unilateral. “It is a partial decision and biased too where an employee is dismissed from his service and not allowed to put his point across or clear his stand.

On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League Vice Chairman, Zahid Ashraf in a statement condemned the persecution and highhandedness of the Indian occupation forces in occupied Kashmir. Lashing out at the Indian authorities, Zahid Ashraf said that it was shocking to see the occupying regime so brazenly engaging in persecuting and harassing the native Muslim population when the pandemic was ravaging the entire Indian land mass with such ruthlessness.

Like this: Like Loading...