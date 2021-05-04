Covid claims record 52 lives, 3733 cases reported in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at least 52 people died due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in Kashmir valley and Jammu region.

This is the highest single day toll of the virus since the start of pandemic last year, while 3733 people were tested positive, officials said.

They said that 1294 of the total cases are from Jammu region while 2439 are from Kashmir valley, taking the tally to 187,219.

Giving district wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 1136 cases, Baramulla 232, Budgam 208, Pulwama 296, Kupwara 64, Islamabad 145, Bandipora 85, Ganderbal 51, Kulgam 167, Shopian 55, Jammu 584, Udhampur 86, Rajouri 111, Doda 12, Kathua 112, Samba 209, Kishtwar 9,Poonch 30, Ramban 44 and Reasi 97.

Meanwhile, Ladakh region reported one corona casualty and 140 new cases.

