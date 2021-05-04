Former IIOJK Governor Jagmohan dies in Delhi

Srinagar, May 04 (KMS): Former Governor of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jagmohan Malhotra, who was a known anti-Muslim and anti-Kashmiri figure, passed away in New Delhi. He was 94.

Jagmohan, a former Indian civil servant, known in IIOJK as a murderer and a cruel man, served two terms as governor in the territory – from 1984 to 89, and then from January to May 1990. He also served as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and Goa.

During his stint as IIOJK governor particularly in 1990, he ordered many massacres in the occupied territory. He also played havoc against the Muslims when he was Lt Governor of Delhi. Jagmohan was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian honour.

Like this: Like Loading...