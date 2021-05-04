Frustrated Modi could launch false flag operation in Pakistan, experts warn

Picture of the day

Even world media berated Modi for 'India's descent into Covid hell'

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Frustrated Modi could launch false flag operation in Pakistan, experts warn

India stands with France in fight against terrorism, assures PM Narendra Modi; condemns recent terrorist attacks | India News | Zee NewsIslamabad, May 04 (KMS): To ward off growing criticism both at home and abroad over utter failure in dealing with the ongoing corona crisis in India and the atrocities against innocent people in occupied Kashmir, Indian Prime Narendra Modi may launch a false flag operation again Pakistan, warned political analysts.

The analysts while citing the deliberate crossing of Working Boundary by the troops of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in Pakistan’s Charwa Sector from Jammu area in IIOJK, yesterday morning, said that the move is an indicator of Modi’s future designs.

In a communiqué to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, the Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the BSF troops from a post located in Jammu crossed over the Working Boundary in Pakistani Charwa Sector and fired rounds and mortars at the Pakistani post without any provocation.

The analysts said that Narendra Modi is currently facing catch-22 because of his absolute failure in handling global as well as local criticism stemming from thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of infections from coronavirus in the country on daily basis.

They fear that out of frustration, Modi could launch a false flag operation in Pakistan to divert the attention of his people as well as of the world from corona crisis and also the brutalities being perpetrated by his forces in occupied Kashmir.


