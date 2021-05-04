Frustrated Modi could launch false flag operation in Pakistan, experts warn

Islamabad, May 04 (KMS): To ward off growing criticism both at home and abroad over utter failure in dealing with the ongoing corona crisis in India and the atrocities against innocent people in occupied Kashmir, Indian Prime Narendra Modi may launch a false flag operation again Pakistan, warned political analysts.

The analysts while citing the deliberate crossing of Working Boundary by the troops of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in Pakistan’s Charwa Sector from Jammu area in IIOJK, yesterday morning, said that the move is an indicator of Modi’s future designs.

In a communiqué to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, the Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the BSF troops from a post located in Jammu crossed over the Working Boundary in Pakistani Charwa Sector and fired rounds and mortars at the Pakistani post without any provocation.

The analysts said that Narendra Modi is currently facing catch-22 because of his absolute failure in handling global as well as local criticism stemming from thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of infections from coronavirus in the country on daily basis.

They fear that out of frustration, Modi could launch a false flag operation in Pakistan to divert the attention of his people as well as of the world from corona crisis and also the brutalities being perpetrated by his forces in occupied Kashmir.

