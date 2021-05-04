Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

IIOJK runs out of Covid vaccine as India diverts fresh supplies

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in another act of repression against the Kashmiri people, Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government has not only stopped supply of Covid-19 vaccine to the territory but is also diverting the allocated stocks to other Indian cities.

A top health official of IIOJK’s anti-coronavirus operations said, vaccine supplies from outside of Kashmir have been stopped since last Thursday, resulting into halt of vaccination in the occupied valley, which is currently under lockdown, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

The designated vaccination centers in different cities of the valley are currently wearing a deserted look due to non-availability of vaccines, forcing the people visiting these centres to return unvaccinated.

Amidst this horrible mayhem and lockdown, Kashmir’s premier health institute, the Soura Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) in Srinagar, too is without the vaccine.

Media reports say hundreds of people daily visit the hospital amidst the lockdown to get a jab of the vaccine but are sent back as the stocks have finished and fresh supplies have been blocked by the Indian government for last several days.

A senior doctor in the Directorate of Family Welfare MCH & Immunization said fresh stocks have not come despite the matter having been taken up with the Indian government.

Same is the situation in Kupwara where people have expressed strong resentment against the non-availability of vaccines.

“I have been visiting the vaccination center at Sub District Hospital Kupwara for the past four days but every time we are sent back unvaccinated,” said a youth who reached there with his old father to get him vaccinated.

A senior official at Block Medical Office Handwara said that for the last five days, vaccines have gone out of stock and the designated Covid-19 vaccination centers including DH Handwara, PHC Natnusa, PHC Chogal, PHC Magam and PHC Batpora could not carry on with vaccination.

The criminal attitude of the Indian government of blocking vaccine supplies comes at a time when the valley has witnessed the highest spike in Covid deaths and positive cases ever since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

As many as 47 people died of Covid-19 while 3,832 persons were recorded infected with the coronavirus only on Monday.


