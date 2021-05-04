India misleading world community on Kashmir, says JKYSJL

Srinagar, May 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League has urged India to accept the reality that Kashmir is a disputed territory and its political future is yet to be decided.

JKYSJL at a party meeting in Srinagar called upon India to hold referendum in occupied Kashmir to ascertain the will of the Kashmiris for their future destiny.

The meeting was chaired by party leader Sameena Banoo in absence of Party chairman Ahmad Malik who is suffering from Covid 19 infection.

JKYSJL leaders strongly condemned the termination of three government employees from Pulwama,Kulgam and Kupwara area. They termed the results of West Bengal elections as a defeat to the evil Hindutva forces.

The party leaders including Ruqaya Jan, Javad Ahmad, Khubaib Ahmad,Rameez Ahmad, Uzma Jan and Shafiya Jan attended the meeting.

