India terminates Muslim professor, magistrate in IIOJK

New Delhi, stooges up to fulfill colonial designs: Bilal

Srinagar, May 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in the ongoing drive of terminating Kashmiri government employees and replacing them with RSS-backed people, the Modi-led fascist regime has expelled and executive magistrate, professor and a school teacher from government service on flimsy grounds.

The Executive Magistrate (First Class), Naib Tehsildar Nazir Ahmed Wani, among the three employees dismissed by regime has been accused to be owner of a shop, which was per police claim used as a ‘hideout’ in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Abdul Bari Naik, assistant professor, Government Degree College, Women, Udhampur belonged to Kulgam district while Idrees Jan, a teacher at Government Middle School, Kralpora was from Kupwara. The separate orders against Professor Abdul Bari Naik, Naib Tehsildar Nazir Ahmad Wani and teacher Idrees Jan were uploaded by the Delhi run regime on the website.

Recently, a so-called Special Task Force (STF) was set up to initiate actions against Muslim government employees from IIOJK in the name of suspected activities “against the security of the State”. The move was widely criticized by politicians, union leaders and civil society members.

Reacting strongly to the recent steps taken by New Delhi’s installed administration in IIOJK, Tehreek-e- Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar said, terminating government employees and shifting prisoners to outside jails amid lethal wave of Covid-19 speaks volumes about New Delhi’s colonial mindset. He said that when whole world is facing lethal wave of Covid-19 New Delhi and its stooges are up to fulfill their filthy colonial designs in its grab. “Such steps reflect utter disrespect and violation of human rights and also reflect how colonialism could turn into its brutal and barbaric form,” he said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti who said the government had “misplaced priorities” during the pandemic. “In the middle of a pandemic, New Delhi should focus on saving lives instead of firing govt employees on flimsy grounds in Kashmir. No wonder its misplaced priorities have converted India into shamshanghats & kabristans. The lives continue to suffer & the dead are deprived of dignity,” she tweeted.

