Modi regime grilled for terminating Muslim employees

Srinagar, May 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have strongly condemned the dismissal spree unleashed by the Modi-led fascist Indian regime to get rid of Kashmiri Muslim employees to advance its nefarious agenda in the territory.

APHC Working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar while reacting to the dismissal of Naib Tehsildar Nazir Ahmad Wani, Assistant Professor Abdul Bari Naik and schoolteacher Idrees Jan in a row said that Modi regime has initiated the wing-clipping of Muslim employees with its ill designs of paving the way for changing the demography of the disputed territory. He said, all this is meant to thrust a Hindu majority bureaucracy for implementing New Delhi’s new colonial laws after the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC leader said that India is exploiting the devastating Covid 19 Pandemic to grab its nefarious agenda of expansionist attitude towards Jammu and Kashmir. “At this critical juncture of human history when the whole world is engaged in saving human race from its extinction, India is using Covid 19 as a tool of state terrorism to coop up the people of Kashmir in their dwellings and restricting them from their businesses, and other social and political activities,” he said.

Advising the Indian fascist regime to shun stubbornness, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar said that it is not a good omen for India using military might for silencing the legitimate voice of the people of Kashmir whose hate against India’s illegal occupation has crossed all limits. He urged the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres to send its special envoys to Kashmir to take stock of the grim situation faced by the people of Kashmir and help resolve the long pending Kashmir issue in the light of UN Security Council resolutions.

Meanwhile, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said that dismissal of Naib Tehsildar Nazir Ahmad Wani, Assistant Professor Abdul Bari Naik and school teacher Idrees Jan are the result of the recently passed draconian law that states “that in the interest of the security of the State,” without holding any inquiry the Lieutenant Governor can dismisses any employee with an immediate effect.

The forum deplored that while the people of IIOJK like the rest of the world are dealing with the deadly virus, instead of mitigating people’s sufferings caused by the pandemic, the authorities are pursuing such ruthless dismissals. It is inhuman and cruel to render people jobless in such a manner under the draconian law, it added.

The forum appealed to rights organisations and legal experts to take notice of these draconian measures and provide assistance and remedy to the employees.


