Modi’s incompetency leads to massive Covid deaths in India

Even world media berated Modi for ‘India’s descent into Covid hell’

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Modi’s incompetency leads to massive Covid deaths in India

#ModiDisasterForHumanity

ImageIslamabad, May 04 (KMS): Ferocious Covid wave has sparked health crisis and human tragedy in India because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s incompetency to deal with the unprecedented surge in cases.

Mismanagement of Modi has led patients to die massively while their families search in vain for hospital beds and oxygen across the country.

Surprisingly, many countries sent oxygen to India despite the fact that their own people are dying of corona related complications, but the question is where did this oxygen go as 24 patients died in a hospital in India’s Karnataka state due to oxygen shortage just until recently. Situation in other states is not different.

Vinod, a resident of Kasrai village in Buxar, Bihar, said he brought his father to the centre for hospitalisation after his oxygen level dropped to 51. However, he was turned away as it had no oxygen supply. “Doctors are saying no oxygen bed is available, take him somewhere else,” Vinod said.

At another Covid-19 care centre, which is 20 km from Buxar town in Dumra area, a Covid-19 patient’s husband said no oxygen was available. “My wife’s oxygen level has dropped and she cannot breathe. These people are saying there is no oxygen available. The manager says go to doctor and the doctor asks us to go to manager,” said Rekha Sharma’s husband.

As deaths are soaring crematoriums and burial grounds cannot cope with the sheer number of corpses. Images of hospitals overflowing with the sick and dying are flooding social media amid devastating Covid wave in India.

Kashmiris are also facing shortage of vaccines as Modi has stopped the supply.

The Covid crisis deepened because Modi and his BJP are prioritising domestic politics over public health. Modi is scorned over reckless poll rallies, Hindu religious gathering Kumbh Mela amid growing Covid wave. In order to curtail criticism, the BJP govt asked social media sites including Twitter to block accounts featuring hashtags like #ModiMadeDisaster and #ModiResign.


