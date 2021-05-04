More Muslim employees terminated in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Even world media berated Modi for ‘India’s descent into Covid hell’

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

More Muslim employees terminated in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Frustrated Modi could launch false flag operation

J&K admin terminates gov't employees in interest of “security of the state” | SabrangIndiaIn Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have strongly condemned the dismissal spree unleashed by the Modi regime to get rid of Kashmiri Muslim employees to advance its nefarious agenda in the territory.

APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, and the Mirwaiz led forum in their separate statements issued in Srinagar said this while reacting to the dismissal of Executive Magistrate Nazir Ahmad Wani, Assistant Professor Abdul Bari Naik and schoolteacher Idrees Jan in a row. Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar said that Modi regime has initiated the wing-clipping of Muslim employees to change the demography of the disputed territory and thrust a Hindu majority bureaucracy. He said India is exploiting the devastating Covid 19 pandemic to grab its expansionist designs in Jammu and Kashmir. He urged the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres to send its special envoys to Kashmir to take stock of the grim situation in the territory.

The Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led forum said that the dismissals were the result of the recently passed draconian law that empowers the Lieutenant Governor to terminate any employee with an immediate effect in the name of security. The forum termed the move as inhuman and cruel and appealed the rights organisations and legal experts to take notice of these draconian measures in the territory.

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui in a statement said, terminating government employees and shifting prisoners to outside jails amid lethal wave of Covid-19 speaks volumes about New Delhi’s colonial mindset.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in a twitter message said that misplaced priorities by the Modi regime in the middle of the corona pandemic have converted India into crematoriums and graveyards. She said that the living people continue to suffer while the dead are deprived of dignity.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Nathipora area of Sopore town in Baramulla district, today.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service citing political analysts warned that to ward off growing criticism both at home and abroad over utter failure in dealing with the ongoing corona crisis in India and atrocities in IIOJK, Indian Prime Narendra Modi could launch a false flag operation against Pakistan. The report said Modi is currently facing catch-22 as ferocious Covid wave has sparked death and destruction thanks to Modi’s incompetency. The analysts said that the ceasefire violation by deliberate crossing of Working Boundary by the Indian troops associated with Border Security Force at Pakistan’s Charwa Sector from Jammu area in IIOJK, yesterday, is an indicator of Modi’s future designs. KMS


