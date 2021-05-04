More Muslim employees terminated in IIOJK

Frustrated Modi could launch false flag operation

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have strongly condemned the dismissal spree unleashed by the Modi regime to get rid of Kashmiri Muslim employees to advance its nefarious agenda in the territory.

APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, and the Mirwaiz led forum in their separate statements issued in Srinagar said this while reacting to the dismissal of Executive Magistrate Nazir Ahmad Wani, Assistant Professor Abdul Bari Naik and schoolteacher Idrees Jan in a row. Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar said that Modi regime has initiated the wing-clipping of Muslim employees to change the demography of the disputed territory and thrust a Hindu majority bureaucracy. He said India is exploiting the devastating Covid 19 pandemic to grab its expansionist designs in Jammu and Kashmir. He urged the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres to send its special envoys to Kashmir to take stock of the grim situation in the territory.

The Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led forum said that the dismissals were the result of the recently passed draconian law that empowers the Lieutenant Governor to terminate any employee with an immediate effect in the name of security. The forum termed the move as inhuman and cruel and appealed the rights organisations and legal experts to take notice of these draconian measures in the territory.

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui in a statement said, terminating government employees and shifting prisoners to outside jails amid lethal wave of Covid-19 speaks volumes about New Delhi’s colonial mindset.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in a twitter message said that misplaced priorities by the Modi regime in the middle of the corona pandemic have converted India into crematoriums and graveyards. She said that the living people continue to suffer while the dead are deprived of dignity.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Nathipora area of Sopore town in Baramulla district, today.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service citing political analysts warned that to ward off growing criticism both at home and abroad over utter failure in dealing with the ongoing corona crisis in India and atrocities in IIOJK, Indian Prime Narendra Modi could launch a false flag operation against Pakistan. The report said Modi is currently facing catch-22 as ferocious Covid wave has sparked death and destruction thanks to Modi’s incompetency. The analysts said that the ceasefire violation by deliberate crossing of Working Boundary by the Indian troops associated with Border Security Force at Pakistan’s Charwa Sector from Jammu area in IIOJK, yesterday, is an indicator of Modi’s future designs. KMS

