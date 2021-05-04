Plan afoot to appoint non-locals on Gazetted posts in IIOJK

Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Review, Revoke': Rage Reactions Relentless on New Domicile Order | Kashmir ObserverSrinagar, May 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Delhi-led administration is deliberately not appointing local Kashmiris on several posts lying vacant in government medical colleges as it is waiting for an appropriate time to fill them with non-Kashmiris from India.

Despite advertising these posts several times in the past few years, the authorities headed by the BJP’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has excluded them from the operation of the J&K Civil Services Decentralization and Recruitment Act 2010, thus paving way for the appointment of non-domicile candidates on these Gazetted posts, a media report from Jammu said.

The report quoting official sources said that since their establishment, five new medical colleges in Kathua, Doda, Rajouri, Islamabad and Baramulla have been reeling under shortage of Gazetted-level teaching/faculty posts, which is affecting teaching-learning process in these institutions.

The report further disclosed that in some new medical colleges, even a single faculty post is not filled in basic sciences.

“If we take example of GMC Doda, against 23 sanctioned posts of Professors, only 6 are in place while against 32 sanctioned posts of Associate Professors, just one is in place. Similarly against 49 sanctioned posts of Assistant Professors, only 37 are in place and only 35 Senior Residents/Demonstrators are in place against sanctioned strength of 78”, the report said.

Likewise, in GMC Rajouri, more than 40 faculty posts including 24 posts of Professors, 16 of Assistant Professors and 10 of Associate Professors are lying vacant. What to say of new medical colleges, even in GMC Jammu more than 100 faculty posts are lying vacant while more than 50 faculty posts are lying vacant in Super Specialty Hospital, Jammu.

The report said to fill these vacant faculty posts on academic arrangement basis (till they are filled through PSC), Health & Medical Education Department J&K last year came up with J&K Medical and Dental Education (Appointment on Academic Arrangement Basis) Rules, 2020 but most of the posts remained vacant, particularly in new medical colleges as candidates from Jammu were reluctant to go and join duties in Kathua, Doda and Rajouri.

Health & Medical Education Department recently submitted a proposal to the government to amend J&K Civil Services Decentralization and Recruitment Act, 2010 and allow the Department to fill these faculty posts by appointing non-domicile candidates.

Pertinently, as per the J&K Civil Services Decentralization and Recruitment Act 2010, only permanent residents of IIOJK can be appointed on district, division or State level posts but with issuance of new notification, now the authorities have paved the way for appointment of non-domicile and non-Kashmiri candidates on the Gazetted posts in government medical colleges in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.


