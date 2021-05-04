Protest in Muzaffarabad against shifting of IIOJK prisoners to Indian jails

Muzaffarabad, May 04 (KMS): A protest demonstration was held in Muzaffarabad against the shifting of Kashmiri prisoners from jails in occupied Jammu and Kashmir to India amid spike in corona pandemic.

The protest was organized by International Forum for Justice Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir. A rally was taken from Burhan Wani Chowk to Ghari Pin Chowk in Muzaffarabad. At the end of the rally, prayers were offered for the martyrs of Kashmir.

On the occasion, the Forum Chairman, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo while speaking over phone from Srinagar said that the Supreme Court of India had ruled that every prisoner should be kept in prisons closer to his residence. But, unfortunately this is not being done in Kashmir.

He said that due to black laws, Kashmiris are fighting for life imprisonment and death penalty in Indian jails. “It is not known in which condition Muhammad Yasin Malik is. Shahidul Islam’s health condition is not known after he contracted Covid. He is not being transported to the hospital and no medical facility is available in Tihar jail Delhi,” he said. “Ghulam Qadir has endured the hardships of incarceration in India for years. To date, he has not been convicted of any crime that speaks volumes about Indian justice system.”

The families of Ameer Humza, Shahidul Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Bashir Ahmed Butt, Ayaz Akbar, Merajud Din Kalwal, Bashir Ahmed Panoo,, Fayaiz Ahmed Lone, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Showkat Hakeem, Merajud Din Nanda, Abdul Rashid Shagan,, Imtiyaiz Haider, Farooq Tawheedi, Shahid Yousf, Shakeel Yousuf and other innocent political prisoners are looking for their loved ones and no one is getting any news, he added. There are reports that these innocent Kashmiris are being transferred to Indian jails where their lives could be in grave danger due to corona, he said.

Nazeer Ahmed Sheikh alias Ghulam Denter, who is serving a life sentence has been sentenced to life imprisonment and is being held in Kot Balwal, Jammu. His family members have requested the police and jail authorities to send him to Kashmir but his request was rejected.

Those who participated in the protest include Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Shaukat Javed Mir, Raja Zaheer Khan, Javed Ahmed Mughal and Advocate Pervez Ahmed protested.

Hamza Shaheen, Faizan Reyast of Christian Community, Zameer Ahmad Naz, Abdul Rauf Tantra, Usman Ali Hashim, Chaudhry Ismail, Irshad Ahmad Khan also addressed the gathering.

