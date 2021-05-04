Protest in Muzaffarabad against shifting of IIOJK prisoners to Indian jails

Picture of the day

Even world media berated Modi for 'India's descent into Covid hell'

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Protest in Muzaffarabad against shifting of IIOJK prisoners to Indian jails

Protests
Kashmir Media Service

Muzaffarabad, May 04 (KMS): A protest demonstration was held in Muzaffarabad against the shifting of Kashmiri prisoners from jails in occupied Jammu and Kashmir to India amid spike in corona pandemic.

The protest was organized by International Forum for Justice Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir. A rally was taken from Burhan Wani Chowk to Ghari Pin Chowk in Muzaffarabad. At the end of the rally, prayers were offered for the martyrs of Kashmir.

On the occasion, the Forum Chairman, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo while speaking over phone from Srinagar said that the Supreme Court of India had ruled that every prisoner should be kept in prisons closer to his residence. But, unfortunately this is not being done in Kashmir.

He said that due to black laws, Kashmiris are fighting for life imprisonment and death penalty in Indian jails. “It is not known in which condition Muhammad Yasin Malik is. Shahidul Islam’s health condition is not known after he contracted Covid. He is not being transported to the hospital and no medical facility is available in Tihar jail Delhi,” he said. “Ghulam Qadir has endured the hardships of incarceration in India for years. To date, he has not been convicted of any crime that speaks volumes about Indian justice system.”

The families of Ameer Humza, Shahidul Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Bashir Ahmed Butt, Ayaz Akbar, Merajud Din Kalwal, Bashir Ahmed Panoo,, Fayaiz Ahmed Lone, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Showkat Hakeem, Merajud Din Nanda, Abdul Rashid Shagan,, Imtiyaiz Haider, Farooq Tawheedi, Shahid Yousf, Shakeel Yousuf and other innocent political prisoners are looking for their loved ones and no one is getting any news, he added. There are reports that these innocent Kashmiris are being transferred to Indian jails where their lives could be in grave danger due to corona, he said.

Nazeer Ahmed Sheikh alias Ghulam Denter, who is serving a life sentence has been sentenced to life imprisonment and is being held in Kot Balwal, Jammu. His family members have requested the police and jail authorities to send him to Kashmir but his request was rejected.

Those who participated in the protest include Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Shaukat Javed Mir, Raja Zaheer Khan, Javed Ahmed Mughal and Advocate Pervez Ahmed protested.

Hamza Shaheen, Faizan Reyast of Christian Community, Zameer Ahmad Naz, Abdul Rauf Tantra, Usman Ali Hashim, Chaudhry Ismail, Irshad Ahmad Khan also addressed the gathering.


