Sehrai shifted to hospital as his health deteriorates in jail

Srinagar, May 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, illegally detained senior APHC leader and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has been shifted to a hospital in Jammu.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was shifted to Government Medical College, Jammu, after his health deteriorated in Udhampur Jail. He appealed to the people to pray for the speedy recovery of the ailing leader.

He said Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act, on 12 July 2020 and then shifted to Udhampur Jail. “His health has been deteriorating day by day as he is already suffering from various ailments. For the last few days, he has been feeling seriously ill due to which he was taken to the district hospital Udhampur from where he was referred to GMC Jammu and currently he is admitted there,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...