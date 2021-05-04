World asked to unite for Kashmiris’ human rights, freedom of expression

Picture of the day

Even world media berated Modi for 'India's descent into Covid hell'

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

World asked to unite for Kashmiris’ human rights, freedom of expression

Kashmir Media Service

freedom of expression of the people in IIOJKWashington, May 04 (KMS): The Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum has called for international solidarity for human rights and freedom of expression of the people in Illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), saying there is no press freedom in the disputed territory.

The Forum in a statement marking World Press Freedom Day said, “The Indian government uses internet blackouts, police raids and traumatic intimidation tactics on activists, journalists and civilians to crush dissent and shield its brutal military occupation and demographic engineering.”

“At the same time,” it said, “the regime’s followers employ virulent online harassment to silence and discredit those who speak out, study and report on Kashmir from abroad.”

Denouncing their actions, the Forum said the extrajudicial killings, torture, disappearances, displacement and sexual violence that Kashmiris endure must be brought to light and accounted for.

“Access to widespread, reliable information is a matter of life or death for more than 13 million Kashmiris, and is essential in the struggle for a just solution.”

Noting that UNESCO established World Press Freedom Day in 1991 recognized that ‘a free, pluralist and independent press is an essential component of any democratic society.’

“Thirty years later, “The World Kashmir Awareness Forum said, “it is unconscionable for India to declare itself the world’s largest democracy when it aggressively censors and retaliates against reporting on Kashmir.

“We, Kashmiris, implore the international community to unite in defense of our human rights and freedom of expression,” the forum said. “This will require advocacy and bravery from the international press, and diplomatic commitment from the world’s leading democracies,” the Forum concluded.


