APHC calls for strike in IIOJK tomorrow

Srinagar, May 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir,

the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for a complete shutdown, tomorrow, in protest against the death of senior APHC leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in mysterious conditions in jail.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the strike has been given by APHC Working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar. He appealed to the freedom-loving people to fully participate in the protest strike against the custodial killing of the senior Hurriyat leader.

Like this: Like Loading...