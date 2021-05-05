‘Covid patients left at mercy of circumstances at Soura hospital’

Srinagar, May 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as the coronavirus cases witness a sharp increase in the territory, the attendants of patients admitted at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar have said that they are being left at mercy of circumstances as the senior doctors are showing callous approach towards the routine checkup for COVID-19 patients.

An attendant from the Soura Medical Institute, one of the COVID-19 designated hospitals in the Valley, told media that there are no proper arrangements in place for the patients. “It is a difficult task for every attendant to get an oxygen cylinder for his/her patient as the hospital authorities are forcing them to move from pillar to post to get the cylinder,” he said.

The attended also pointed out that there is hardly any senior doctor available who visits the patients for routine checkup. He said the hospital administration is adding to the miseries of already traumatized people.

A patient informed media that the hospital authorities were not taking proper care of the COVID patients.

On the other hand, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Shifa Deva, refuted the allegations and said the consultants are doing the routine rounds of the wards, and the roster has already been rolled out. She said they have centralized oxygen supply and availability of oxygen cylinders as well.

“We are also ensuring the safety of the Doctors, paramedics, nursing staff, orderly and other staff involved in COVID wards,” she added.

