‘Covid patients left at mercy of circumstances at Soura hospital’

Senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has died in Indian custody in Jammu.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Population 7 Million, Ventilators 97, Kashmir Braces For COVID-19 | Kashmir ObserverSrinagar, May 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as the coronavirus cases witness a sharp increase in the territory, the attendants of patients admitted at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar have said that they are being left at mercy of circumstances as the senior doctors are showing callous approach towards the routine checkup for COVID-19 patients.

An attendant from the Soura Medical Institute, one of the COVID-19 designated hospitals in the Valley, told media that there are no proper arrangements in place for the patients. “It is a difficult task for every attendant to get an oxygen cylinder for his/her patient as the hospital authorities are forcing them to move from pillar to post to get the cylinder,” he said.

The attended also pointed out that there is hardly any senior doctor available who visits the patients for routine checkup. He said the hospital administration is adding to the miseries of already traumatized people.

A patient informed media that the hospital authorities were not taking proper care of the COVID patients.

On the other hand, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Shifa Deva, refuted the allegations and said the consultants are doing the routine rounds of the wards, and the roster has already been rolled out. She said they have centralized oxygen supply and availability of oxygen cylinders as well.

“We are also ensuring the safety of the Doctors, paramedics, nursing staff, orderly and other staff involved in COVID wards,” she added.


