EU urged to press India to release all HR activists

‘Indian govt continues to impose harsh restrictions in IIOJK’

Brussels, May 05 (KMS): Eight international human rights’ bodies have urged the European Union to raise the fast-deteriorating human rights situation in India during its upcoming summit with the Indian leaders in Portugal on Saturday (8th April).

A news release issued by the Human Rights Watch said that European leaders should press the Indian government to reverse its abusive and discriminatory policies and immediately release all human rights defenders and other critics, who have been jailed for peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

The organisations are Amnesty International, Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), Front Line Defenders (FLD), Human Rights Watch, International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), International Dalit Solidarity Network (IDSN), International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), and World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT).

The rights organizations said the Indian government has imposed harsh and discriminatory restrictions on Muslim-majority areas in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir since revoking the special status of the territory in August 2019 and splitting it into two union territories. The authorities carried out counterterrorism raids in October on multiple nongovernmental organisations in Kashmir and Delhi, and a newspaper office in Srinagar to silence them, causing a chilling effect on human rights defenders who fear for their safety, they added.

The statement said the COVID-19 crisis has also highlighted growing human rights concerns in India. It said that faced with widespread criticism of its handling of the pandemic, the Indian government has tried to censor free speech, including by ordering social media content taken down and criminalising calls for help. It added that the Indian government has also ignored calls from the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights for countries to release “every person detained without sufficient legal basis, including political prisoners, and those detained for critical, dissenting views” to prevent the growing rates of infection everywhere, including in closed facilities such as prisons and detention centres.

These organizations pointed out that the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has increasingly harassed, intimidated, and arbitrarily arrested human rights defenders, journalists, peaceful protesters, and other critics, under draconian sedition and counter-terrorism laws.

The statement said that the Indian government uses foreign funding laws and other regulations to crack down on civil society. It said, in September 2020, Amnesty International India was forced to halt its work in the country after the Indian government froze its bank accounts in reprisal for the organisation’s human rights work, and many other local rights groups struggle to continue doing their work.

The organizations pointed out that the Indian authorities have also enacted discriminatory laws and policies against minorities. They said, Muslim and Dalit communities face growing attacks, while authorities fail to take action against BJP leaders who vilify minority communities and BJP supporters who engage in violence.

The statement deplored that focusing on strengthening trade and economic ties with India, the European Union and its member states have been reluctant to formulate public expressions of concern on human rights in India, with the exception of occasional statements focused solely on the death penalty. They said, the EU’s long silence on these issues stands in stark contrast with its much more vocal and robust reactions to serious human rights violations by certain other governments, and is incompatible with the EU’s recently renewed pledge to speak up and take action whenever and wherever human rights abuses occur.

The organizations said that the European leaders should find their voice and raise concerns at the upcoming summit meeting. Instead of being content with securing empty references to allegedly “shared values of human rights and democracy” in joint statements, the EU and its member states should show their own commitment to upholding those values and hold the Indian government to account for its human rights violations, they added.

European leaders should press the Indian government to immediately release all arbitrarily detained human rights defenders, journalists, and other critics; repeal or amend repressive laws used to silence dissent, discriminate against minorities, or unfairly target nongovernmental organisations; protect freedom of expression and assembly; and ensure accountability for human rights violations, including in IIOJK, the organizations demanded.

Like this: Like Loading...