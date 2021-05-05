FM expresses grief over demise of APHC leader Ashraf Sehrai in Indian custody

Islamabad, May 05 (KMS): Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in Indian custody today.

In his condolence message, he said Ashraf Sehrai made a significant contribution to the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination and suffered lifelong persecution at the hands of India.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Sehrai braved his son Junaid Sehrai’s extrajudicial martyrdom last year with exemplary fortitude. Despite his personal loss, he continued his struggle against India’s oppression and illegal occupation.

The Foreign Minister said the government and the people of Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmiris in their rightful struggle till the realization of their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the UN Charter and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Like this: Like Loading...