GA Gulzar urges people to attend Ashraf Sehrai’s funereal en masse

Srinagar, May 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, has appealed to the Kashmiris to come to streets and attend Namaz-e-Janaza of Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, en masse.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar asked the people belonging to all segments of society including traders, lawyers, professionals and general public to attend the main funeral procession of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and also hold funeral prayers in absentia for the late leader everywhere. He urged the Kashmiris to come out of their homes and show their love and allegiance to the great leader and pay the last Salam to the great leader of Kashmiri nation.

Like this: Like Loading...