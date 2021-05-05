India records 3,780 fresh fatalities, 3,82,315 cases in single day

New Delhi, May 05 (KMS): In India, a record 3,780 fresh COVID-19 fatalities were registered in a single day taking the death toll to 2,26,188.

With 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,06,65,148, according to the Indian Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are among 10 states that account for 71.71 per cent of the 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases in India, the Indian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said that Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 48,621. It is followed by Karnataka with 44,438 while Uttar Pradesh reported 29,052 new cases while Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are among the other states in the list of 10.

Like this: Like Loading...