Strict restrictions continue in Kashmir Vally

Srinagar, May 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities continue to impose strict restrictions on the movement of people on the seventh consecutive day, today.

Scores of vehicles have been seized and cases registered for violating the lockdown. No movement of people, except medical emergencies and essential services, is being allowed with most of the roads barricaded by the police in Srinagar and other district headquarters in the Kashmir valley, an official told media men.

Shops, fuel stations and other business establishments remain shut and transport is off the road across the valley. In most parts of Srinagar and other districts police vehicles fitted with public addresses systems making announcement urging the people to stay indoors and follow the advisories in letter and spirit. Police said many people have been apprehended for violating the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

“On Tuesday we seized many vehicles and apprehended some people for violating lockdown in most parts of Kashmir,” a senior police officer told media. “We have also sealed several shops.”

“So far 2,323 people have been fined and 252 others have been arrested for violating COVID curfew and other guidelines since April 29,” the officer said adding that restrictions will remain imposed across Kashmir till lockdown continues. The extension in the lockdown has come in the backdrop of an unabated rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Kashmir, particularly the summer capital Srinagar

The authorities on Tuesday evening announced extension in Corona Curfew in Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla and Badgam districts till 10th of this month.

Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in a tweet informed extension in Corona Curfew in four districts of J&K including Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla and Badgam. As per the tweet, the government has announced that Corona Curfew will also be imposed in Samba district from Wednesday evening till Monday (May 10).

