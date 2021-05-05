Strict restrictions continue in Kashmir Vally

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has died in Indian custody in Jammu.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Strict restrictions continue in Kashmir Vally

Strict restrictions continue in Kashmir | Greater KashmirSrinagar, May 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities continue to impose strict restrictions on the movement of people on the seventh consecutive day, today.

Scores of vehicles have been seized and cases registered for violating the lockdown. No movement of people, except medical emergencies and essential services, is being allowed with most of the roads barricaded by the police in Srinagar and other district headquarters in the Kashmir valley, an official told media men.

Shops, fuel stations and other business establishments remain shut and transport is off the road across the valley. In most parts of Srinagar and other districts police vehicles fitted with public addresses systems making announcement urging the people to stay indoors and follow the advisories in letter and spirit. Police said many people have been apprehended for violating the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

“On Tuesday we seized many vehicles and apprehended some people for violating lockdown in most parts of Kashmir,” a senior police officer told media. “We have also sealed several shops.”

“So far 2,323 people have been fined and 252 others have been arrested for violating COVID curfew and other guidelines since April 29,” the officer said adding that restrictions will remain imposed across Kashmir till lockdown continues. The extension in the lockdown has come in the backdrop of an unabated rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Kashmir, particularly the summer capital Srinagar

The authorities on Tuesday evening announced extension in Corona Curfew in Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla and Badgam districts till 10th of this month.

Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in a tweet informed extension in Corona Curfew in four districts of J&K including Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla and Badgam. As per the tweet, the government has announced that Corona Curfew will also be imposed in Samba district from Wednesday evening till Monday (May 10).


