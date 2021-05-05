UNGA asks for refraining from changing Kashmir status

New York, May 05 (KMS): United Nations General Assembly President, Volkan Bozkir, while reiterating that the position of the United Nations on Jammu and Kashmir is governed by the UN Charter and applicable Security Council resolutions has stressed that the status of Jammu and Kashmir should not be changed.

Addressing a news conference at the UN headquarters, he said, “I call on all parties to refrain from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“I support dialogue and diplomacy, and I encourage both Pakistan and India, neighbours, to resolve this dispute through peaceful means,” he said.

While answering a reporter’s question about Kashmir, he said that he would repeat the statement he made last August about it at a news conference when he visited Pakistan as the president-elect.

He recalled that he had said, “The position of the United Nations on Jammu and Kashmir is governed by the UN Charter and applicable Security Council resolutions. And I also recall India and Pakistan’s Simla Agreement of 1972, which states that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir is to be settled by peaceful means in accordance with the UN Charter.”

“So there again, I mentioned that I call on all parties to refrain from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Without naming India, Bozkir asked “all parties” to refrain from changing the status of Kashmir. It is a fact that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government abrogated in 2019 the Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted special status to IIOJK.

