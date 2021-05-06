AJK offers medical aid to IIOJK to fight coronavirus

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has died in Indian custody in Jammu.

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

AJK offers medical aid to IIOJK to fight coronavirus

AJK Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

 

Islamabad, May 06 (KMS): The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir offered to send medical aid to the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to help Kashmiris fight a deadly wave of the coronavirus.

“AJK [Azad Jammu and Kashmir] is ready to send a consignment of medicines, ventilators, oxygen, sensitisers, masks and PPEs [personal protection equipment] to help Kashmiris fight coronavirus. The consignment can be delivered by AJK Red Crescent,” the president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan, said in a statement.

Citing concern about the fast-deteriorating COVID-19 situation in IIOJK, he appealed to the World Health Organization (WHO) to persuade New Delhi to “allow and ensure delivery of the consignment.”

“The territory has become a coronavirus hotspot because of Indian occupation authorities’ mismanagement of the pandemic and their discriminatory policy towards Kashmiris,” said Khan, who served as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN from 2012 to 2015.

He asked WHO chief Tedros Adhanom to “intercede to save the Kashmiris from the rapid march of death in the occupied territory.”

Khan also appealed to the leadership of China, the US, Western nations, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to send a special consignment of medicines, ventilators, and oxygen, specifically for Kashmiris.

“This situation is alarming because Kashmiris of the occupied territory are not receiving medical support and care to beat the deadly virus. Besides, COVID- positive cases and fatalities are being underreported,” he said.

Referring to the death of a jailed pro-freedom leader, Ashraf Sehrai on Wednesday, he said the plight of people in India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is compounded by the fact that incarcerated leaders are not receiving medical care.

 


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: