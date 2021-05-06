APHC-AJK holds anti-India protest demo in Islamabad

Islamabad, May 06 (KMS): A protest demonstration was held outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, today, against the custodial killing of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman and senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a Jammu jail.

The protest demonstration was held under the auspices of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter.

The speakers addressing on the occasion said that the martyr leader was foliage personality and he had dedicated his entire to the Kashmir cause. They said that one year back he had sacrificed his son, Junaid Ashraf Sehrai when the Indian troops had martyred him during a cordon and search operation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They said that Ashraf Sehrai never compromised on Kashmir freedom movement and throughout his life continued his struggle for securing the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination.

They termed the martyrdom of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai as a custodial killing, adding that the Indian authorities had arrested Ashraf Sehrai to kill him and demanded of the global institutions to probe it.

The speakers said that India was pushing Hurriyat leaders and activists in the mouth of death under a conspiracy. They said that India was so scared of the personality of Ashraf Sehrai that after his death, his burial was held in the dark of night and his sympathizers and well-wishers were not allowed to attend his funeral.

They reiterated the pledge to take the mission of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and his son Junaid Ashraf Sehrai to its logical conclusion at all costs.

At the end of the demonstration, the protesters prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul of Ashraf Sehrai in eternal peace and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, funeral prayer in absentia of senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai will be offered at Faial Masjid, Islamabad, on Friday under the auspices of APHC-AJK chapter.

