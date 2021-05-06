APHC-AJK holds anti-India protest demo in Islamabad

Picture of the day

Senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has died in Indian custody in Jammu.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

APHC-AJK holds anti-India protest demo in Islamabad

May be an image of 1 person, standing, tree and roadIslamabad, May 06 (KMS): A protest demonstration was held outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, today, against the custodial killing of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman and senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a Jammu jail.

The protest demonstration was held under the auspices of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter.

The speakers addressing on the occasion said that the martyr leader was foliage personality and he had dedicated his entire to the Kashmir cause. They said that one year back he had sacrificed his son, Junaid Ashraf Sehrai when the Indian troops had martyred him during a cordon and search operation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They said that Ashraf Sehrai never compromised on Kashmir freedom movement and throughout his life continued his struggle for securing the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination.

They termed the martyrdom of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai as a custodial killing, adding that the Indian authorities had arrested Ashraf Sehrai to kill him and demanded of the global institutions to probe it.

The speakers said that India was pushing Hurriyat leaders and activists in the mouth of death under a conspiracy. They said that India was so scared of the personality of Ashraf Sehrai that after his death, his burial was held in the dark of night and his sympathizers and well-wishers were not allowed to attend his funeral.

They reiterated the pledge to take the mission of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and his son Junaid Ashraf Sehrai to its logical conclusion at all costs.

At the end of the demonstration, the protesters prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul of Ashraf Sehrai in eternal peace and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, funeral prayer in absentia of senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai will be offered at Faial Masjid, Islamabad, on Friday under the auspices of APHC-AJK chapter.


