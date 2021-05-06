Demise of APHC leader Ashraf Sehrai termed irreparable loss



Islamabad, May 06 (KMS): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir based Hurriyat leaders and organizations have termed the demise of senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai as an irreparable national loss.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement in Islamabad, paying rich tributes to Ashraf Sehrai eulogized the supreme sacrifices of Ashraf Sehrai and his family, he said that the contribution of the deceased leader to Kashmir cause would be written in golden words in the history of Kashmir. Terming his death as a national loss, he said that the deceased leader’s death in prison was clearly a case of extrajudicial killing as he was subjected to torture and put in abysmal conditions in the jail. “The prison authorities’ deliberate attempt to deprive him of the basic amenities that including the proper medical checkup amounts to a crime of serious nature”, Saghar added.

A protest procession was taken out in Muzaffarabad under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and International Forum for Justice and Human Rights against the custodial killing of Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai. A large number of people gathered at Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk and burnt tires on the road. The protesters, expressing their anger, waved black flags and chanted slogans against Indian oppression. Speaking on the occasion, Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali and Vice Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Mushtaq-ul-Islam said, India is a savage country that kills Kashmiris in jails. They said Sahrai was kept away from medical treatment by the Indian government despite his serious illness. Usman Ali Hashim said that the sacrifice of Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai and his family for the freedom movement will always be remembered.

The protesters appealed the United Nations and other international human rights organizations to take notice of the murder of Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai in custody besides playing their role for the release of thousands of Kashmiri prisoners lodged in Indian jails.

The freedom-loving organizations of Jammu at a meeting held in Islamabad with Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement Vice Chairman, Abdul Majeed Malik in chair, paid glowing tributes to Ashraf Sehrai. They urged the world human rights organizations to taking notice of the custodial killing of senior APHC leader, Ashraf Sehrai and play role in release of other illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in different jails of India and the territory.

The Chairman Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad that Kashmir lost a daring personality of the liberation movement who had devoted his entire life to achieve the objective of freeing the territory from India’s tyrannical clutches.

He said the Modi regime is not treating well the Kashmiri leader during his detention. He said that Sehrai sahib’s death was custodial and had given rise to many questions and doubts about other leaders’ safety and security in the custody of the Modi establishment.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said that in view of the latest foggy political situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the UN and its agencies concerned should take up the issue of the custodial death of Ashraf Sehrai and probe the death of a great popular leader of Kashmir.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement Abdul Majeed Malik, Vice Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Imran, Kashmiri journalist and Convener of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association, Khalid Shabbir, Jammu and Kashmir Peace Foundation Vice Chairman, Abdul Majid Sheikh, Jammu and Kashmir United Forum representative, Dr Sajjad and Vice Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Civil Society, Adeel Butt attended the meeting.

Senior Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Altaf Hussain Wani in his statement in Islamabad said that Ashraf Sehrai’s tragic death in prison was a clear case of custodial killing. Altaf Wani, hailing Sehrai’ and his family’s supreme sacrifices and peerless contribution to the noble cause of freedom, said that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was a staunch and committed freedom fighter who devoted his entire life for the Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination. “Sehrai was a man of great integrity and honesty”, he said, adding that downrightness was the hallmark of his simple but inspiring personality. “His death is indeed a big loss for the movement; May Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant him highest place in Jannat”, the statement added.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League Zahid Ashraf in a statement issued in Islamabad, paying tributes to Ashraf Sehrai, said that the Kashmiri people would continue their struggle for right to self-determination and in this regard would offer any kind of sacrifice.

The Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Istaqlal Vice Chairman, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt in his statement in Islamabad said that the death of Ashraf Sehrai had deprived the people of an honest and devoted Hurriyat leader. He said that a year ago, the Indian troops had also martyred his son, Junaid Ashraf Sehrai, adding that Sehrai’s family had a lot of sacrifices for the Kashmir cause which would never go waste.

Hurriyat leader, Abdul Hameed Lone in a statement in Islamabad, paying glowing tributes to Ashraf Sehrai said that the people of Kashmir would continue his mission till complete success.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Insaf Party, Haji Mohamed Sultan, in a press release in Islamabad, said that Modi-led fascist Indian regime’s criminal negligence was responsible for Ashraf Sehai’s death. Terming his as a martyr, Haji Sultan urged the United Nations Council for Human Rights and other international human rights organizations to conduct a high level probe into the matter.

