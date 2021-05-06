IIOJK people urged to pay tributes to Ashraf Sehrai

Asked to hold Ghaibana Namz-e-Janaza, anti-India demos

Srinagar, May 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have appealed to the Kashmiris to come out of their homes and pay tribute to Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, by holding his Ghaibana Namaz-e-Janaza and staging anti-India demonstrations across the territory.

The APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their statement said that Ashraf Sehrai was a great leader of the Kashmiri nation who dedicated his life for the Kashmir cause. They asked the people belonging to all segments of society to defy restrictions imposed by the occupation authorities and hold funeral prayers in absentia for their beloved leader in their respective areas and pay salute to him.

Meanwhile the APHC has called for complete shutdown in IIOJK to register protest against the custodial killing of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai. The APHC said the death of Sehrai is a sheer act of deliberate custodial killing for which sole responsibility lies with the Modi led fascist regime. It urged the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to take cognizance of the death of senior Hurriyat leader in mysterious conditions in jail.

Like this: Like Loading...