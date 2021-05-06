Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Shopian

Srinagar, May 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Shopian district in wee hours, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Imam Sahab area of the district. Indian troops and police personnel have sealed the entire area. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

The occupation authorities have suspended internet service in the district. The media persons are also not being allowed to enter the area, the eyewitness said.

