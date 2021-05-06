Jailed Hurriyat leader’s daughters appeal India to release their ailing father

Srinagar, May 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the daughters of illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam, have appealed to the Indian authorities to release their ailing father from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

The two daughters of Shahid-ul-Islam, Suzain Shah (18) and Sundas Shah (14) have made this appeal to the Indian Home Minister through a letter.

They wrote in the letter that their father Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam, who has been in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail since 2017, has been seriously ill for the last few days. He has tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 and his condition has deteriorated due to co-morbidities including acute diabetes, the letter reads.

“For the last around a week he has been shifted to some undisclosed location and we have no contact with him. We don’t even know if he is alive. The recent death of jailed senior politician Ashraf Sehrai Sahab at a hospital in Jammu, a few hours after he was hospitalized has made us even more worried about the well-being of our beloved father,” the letter says.

They requested Amit Shah to release their father on humanitarian grounds in view of the deadly pandemic and condition of their father. “Our father has always worked for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue and thus deserves every compassion in these testing times. We once again request your good self to consider our humanitarian appeal, which can save a family from devastation,” Hurriyat leader’s daughters wrote in the letter.

