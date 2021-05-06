Pakistani PM Imran Khan expresses intense grief over Ashraf Sehrai’s death in Indian custody

Islamabad, May 06 (KMS): The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurryat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in illegal Indian custody, saying New Delhi’s oppression of the Kashmiris is a blot on international community’s collective conscience.

In his Twitter message, the Pakistan Prime Minister wrote, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in illegal Indian custody. India’s oppression of Kashmiris is a blot on int community’s collective conscience. We will continue to support Kashmiris’ just struggle for the right to self-determination in acc with UNSC Resolutions.”

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai died at a hospital in Jammu on Wednesday. Booked under the draconian Public Safety Act, Sehrai was detained in Udhampur Jail in Jammu where his condition deteriorated. He was

on Tuesday shifted to a hospital in Jammu where he died on Wednesday. Sehrai was suffering from multiple diseases and was not provided with any treatment during his incarceration in jail. His

family members were kept unaware of his health condition. He was 77.

