Pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan slogans raised at Sehrai’s funeral

Srinagar, May 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, people raised high-pitched pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans during the funeral of senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

A video shows that as the Namaz-e-Janaza of the late leader was offered in his ancestral village Tekipora in Lolab area of Kupwara and he was being laid to rest, people shouted slogans in fovour of Ashraf Sehrai, freedom, Islam and Pakistan. The participants of the funeral raised slogans “Nara-e-Takbeer – Allah-o-Akbar”, “We want freedom”, “Azadi ka matlab kia – La ilaha illalah”, “Sehrai sahib sey rishta kia – La ilaha illalah”, “We are Pakistanis – Pakistan is ours”, “Pakistan sey rishta kia – La ilaha illalah”, “Listen oppressor and traitors – freedom is our right and we will get this right at all costs”.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was laid to rest in tight military siege in his native village Tekipora area of Kupwara district. In a bid to prevent mammoth gathering on the funeral of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, the occupation authorities had imposed strict restrictions on the movement of the people and cordoned off the whole area. Only a small number of people mostly some close relatives were allowed to attend the funeral prayers and to have a last glimpse of the martyred leader.

The illegally detained veteran leader died at Government Medical College Jammu on Wednesday. He was shifted to the GMC Jammu after his health deteriorated to an alarming proportion at the Udhampur Jail where he had been lodged following his arrest under draconian law, Public Safety Act, in July, last year.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, who was already suffering from multiple ailments, was deprived of all basic facilities including the medical care in the Udhampur jail that led to the deterioration of his health.

Like this: Like Loading...