Senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has died in Indian custody in Jammu.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
Pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan slogans raised at Sehrai’s funeral

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, people raised high-pitched pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans during the funeral of senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

A video shows that as the Namaz-e-Janaza of the late leader was offered in his ancestral village Tekipora in Lolab area of Kupwara and he was being laid to rest, people shouted slogans in fovour of Ashraf Sehrai, freedom, Islam and Pakistan. The participants of the funeral raised slogans “Nara-e-Takbeer – Allah-o-Akbar”, “We want freedom”, “Azadi ka matlab kia – La ilaha illalah”, “Sehrai sahib sey rishta kia – La ilaha illalah”, “We are Pakistanis – Pakistan is ours”, “Pakistan sey rishta kia – La ilaha illalah”, “Listen oppressor and traitors – freedom is our right and we will get this right at all costs”.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was laid to rest in tight military siege in his native village Tekipora area of Kupwara district. In a bid to prevent mammoth gathering on the funeral of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, the occupation authorities had imposed strict restrictions on the movement of the people and cordoned off the whole area. Only a small number of people mostly some close relatives were allowed to attend the funeral prayers and to have a last glimpse of the martyred leader.

The illegally detained veteran leader died at Government Medical College Jammu on Wednesday. He was shifted to the GMC Jammu after his health deteriorated to an alarming proportion at the Udhampur Jail where he had been lodged following his arrest under draconian law, Public Safety Act, in July, last year.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, who was already suffering from multiple ailments, was deprived of all basic facilities including the medical care in the Udhampur jail that led to the deterioration of his health.


