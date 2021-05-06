Rich tributes paid to senior APHC leader Ashraf Sehrai in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai died in Indian custody in Jammu on Wednesday.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the death of Ashraf Sehrai was an irreversible loss but his sacrifices should not be allowed to be forgotten and his mission would be accomplished at all costs. He appealed to Kashmiri people and scholars to protest against Indian aggression after the prayer and organize the funeral prayers everywhere in absentia. He deplored that the Indian rulers put him in jail under draconian PSA and did not release him despite it that he was suffering from different ailments in jail.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) spokesman in a statement in Srinagar, on behalf of the illegally detained party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, expressed solidarity with the bereaved family of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai. “Sehrai was an epitome of sacrifices and his contribution to the ongoing liberation struggle would be remembered forever in the history of Kashmir”, the spokesman quoted Shabbir Shah as saying.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in a statement issued in Srinagar, paying rich tributes to Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, said that he also sacrificed his son for the Kashmir cause. He said that the Indian authorities used every cheap tactic to suppress Sehrai’s freedom sentiment but badly failed. He added that the people of Kashmir would never withdraw from their birthright to self-determination.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement in Srinagar said, denial of medical treatment to Ashraf Sehrai was a conspiracy to kill him by the fascist Modi-led terrorist regime. He said Sehrai Sahab refused to barter away his principles for that he spent years in Indian jails. “He was steadfast and deeply committed to the sacred cause of freedom and his martyrdom will infuse new blood and more strength in the freedom struggle and India will have to pay a heavy price for the murder of this saintly man,” he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, in a statement issued in Jammu, paying tributes to the APHC leader, said that his death was a clear case of custodial killing. He said that Ashraf Sehrai was epitome of sacrifice, resistance and resilience and his death was an irreparable loss to the Kashmiri people. He deplored that India was endangering the lives of hundreds of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in different jails across India in times of lethal corona pandemic and demanded their immediate release.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui, in a statement issued in Srinagar termed Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai’s death a judicial murder in custody and appealed people all over the world to offer Ghaibana Namaz-e-Jenaza for the legendary leader. He said, “This by no means is a natural death but a planned murder by cunning Indian authorities. Sehrai Sahab was suffering from multiple ailments for which he needed proper care and medication, but he was booked under draconian Public Safety Act and shifted to Udhampur Jail in Jammu where like all other Kashmiri political prisoners he was treated like a criminal and denied much needed proper medical care and other basic facilities.”

Hurriyat leader, Firdous Ahmed Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar, paying tributes to Ashraf Sehrai, said that a bright chapter of the liberation movement of Kashmir had been closed. He reiterated the Kashmiris’ pledge to continue the liberation movement till taking it to its logical conclusion.

The Chairperson of Kashmir Tehreeki Khawateen, Zamurud Habib and General Secretary, Shamim Shawl in their separate statements paid glowing tributes to Ashraf Sehrai who became a victim of negligence during his illegal detention in jail. They said that Sehrai sahib will be remembered for his courage and steadfastness. “He stood firm and resolute in the wake of his son’s martyrdom. We salute this great leader and a proud son of the soil,” they added.

Hurriyat leader, Bilal Ghani Lone in his statement in Srinagar called the demise of senior APHC leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai as a big loss not only at political level but at literary level too. He expressed solidarity with the family of Sehrai at this difficult hour and prayed for the Jannah to the departed soul. “Loss of Sehrai is not only a loss of a vocal political figure for Jammu and Kashmir but a reputed literary figure. His loss is difficult to be fulfilled in near future,” he added.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, in his statement in Srinagar, paying tributes to Ashraf Sehrai, said that the people of Kashmir would continue the liberation movement till taking it to its logical conclusion.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League, Imtiaz Reeshi in a statement in Srinagar said that India had committed a monumental crime by killing a septuagenarian, which the dignified and proud people of Kashmir would never forget. Lashing out at the criminal Indian mindset, Reeshi said that the custodial killing of Sehrai Sahab in his dotage was such a shameful and crude act of cowardice and callousness for which India rightfully deserved to be ashamed.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement in Srinagar said that Ashraf Sehrai was a movement and a caravan in himself. He said that Ashraf Sehrai had unprecedented contribution and sacrifices for Kashmir’s liberation movement and the people of Kashmir would continue it till complete success.

The Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Istaqlal Chairman, Ghulam Nabi Waseem, in his statement in Srinagar termed the death of Ashraf Sehrai an irreparable loss for the entire Kashmir. He added that Sehrai had devoted his life for the Kashmir cause and the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for achieving his cherished goal.

The General Secretary of Democratic Political Movement, Pir Hilal Ahmad, in his statement in Srinagar said that the people of Kashmir would continue the mission of Ashraf Sehrai till it reached its logical conclusion. He deplored that Sehrai was suffering from different ailments in jail but was not provided medical facilities. He also called for immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in jails.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League said that Ashraf Sehrai was deprived of proper medical care in jail. He deplored that the Indian rulers put the aged leader in jail under draconian Public Safety Act and did not release him despite that he was suffering from different diseases in jail.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Front spokesman appealed the Kashmiri people to attend funerals in absentia of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in their respective areas. “Imposing undue restrictions and barring close relatives to participate in the funeral prayers and to have a last glimpse of their beloved one constitute a serious violation of human rights”, he deplored.

The Jammu and Kashmir Ummat-e-Islami spokesman paying glowing tributes to Ashraf Sehrai, said, “In this hour of grief, we stand with the family of Sehrai sahab who has made immense sacrifices for the cause of Kashmir and its people.” He also demanded the release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in different jails of India and the territory.

The Chairman of Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Muhammad Irshad, in his statement in Srinagar said that Ashraf Sehrai was not provided proper medication by the authorities in Jammu jail. He said that the people of Kashmir would complete his incomplete mission. He also demanded of the international rights organisations to take notice of Kashmiri political detainees in jails and play role in their immediate release.

The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Forum for Justice in a statement in Srinagar saluted Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai for his unprecedented sacrifices and contributions for the Kashmir cause. It also demanded the immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Mohammad Shafi Lone in his statement in Srinagar said that with the demise of Ashraf Sehrie in custody the people of Kashmrir had deprived of a great leader. He added that the people of Kashmir would continue their liberation struggle till complete success.

Like this: Like Loading...