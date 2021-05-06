Sehrai was genuine friend of Sikhs of Punjab: Dal Khalsa

Amritsar (Indian Punjab), May 06 (KMS): Dal Khalsa, Sikhs representative organization, has expressed grief over the custodial death of senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, in Jammu.

Dal Khalsa in a statement issued in Amritsar said that party leaders expressed their condolences on death of Sehrai. They said he was a man of principles and commitment. They prayed before the Almighty to give strength to the family members, Hurriyat colleagues and people of Kashmir to bear the loss of their true representative.

Party spokesman Kanwar Pal Singh said in the statement that Ashraf Sehrai was a genuine friend of Sikhs of Punjab. He said like the people of Kashmir, they too have lost their sympathizer and supporter. Sehrai was a towering political personality, who would be remembered for sacrificing his life for the just cause of Kashmir, he said.

Dal Khalsa said Ashraf Sehrai has left this world with the dream of freedom of Kashmir in his eyes. Moreover, he has left his people at the time of leadership vacuum, when ailing Syed Ali Gilani is on bed and under house arrest and most of the other leaders are under detention.

Like this: Like Loading...