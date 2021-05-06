TeK UK condemns custodial killing of Ashraf Sehrai

Picture of the day

Senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has died in Indian custody in Jammu.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

TeK UK condemns custodial killing of Ashraf Sehrai

London, May 06 (KMS): Special prayers and condemnations programs against extrajudicial and custodial killing of a prominent Kashmiri Hurriyat leader and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir were held after Taraveeh Prayers in various cities in the United Kingdom on the call of Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK), UK.

Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK in a statement issued in London said that the Indian government buried the extra-judicially killed Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in the dark of night under heavy military presence and allowed a few people to attend the funeral.

Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK President, Fahim Kayani, said in the statement that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was leading the largest political forum that resists the Indian occupation of Kashmir and was detained in a jail outside the Kashmir Valley where he became ill. He was charged under the infamous draconian law, Public Safety Act, which shows that the mighty Indian nation feared a 77-year-old man therefore it put him in detention.

Fahim Kayani said it is in that detention where the health of Ashraf Sehrai began to fail, and the Indian authorities denied him due care, like thousands of other Kashmiri political prisoners. The conditions of these prisons are far below standard, yet the Kashmiri prisoners have been unlawfully arrested and should not be in those conditions to begin with.

He said, the Indian authorities claimed Ashraf Sehrai died due to Covid, however, that has turned out to be a blatant lie to subdue and prevent any form of dissent and agitation against the custodial death of one of Kashmir’s most prominent leaders. He said, lab reports confirm that the Hurriyat leader did not contract Covid.

Fahim Kayani further said, “We have been holding continuous protests for last three weeks in the United Kingdom to expose inhumane treatment with Kashmiri political prisoners and immediate release of political prisoners because we knew that the Indian government will commit extrajudicial and custodial killing of top political leadership of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir under the cover of alarming Covid-19 situation.”

He said, Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK has written to British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and all British MPs regarding the extrajudicial and custodial killing of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and urged them to hold India accountable for its war crimes in IIOJK. Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK will offer funeral prayers in absentia for Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in various cities in the United Kingdom and Europe, he added.


