TeK UK condemns custodial killing of Ashraf Sehrai

London, May 06 (KMS): Special prayers and condemnations programs against extrajudicial and custodial killing of a prominent Kashmiri Hurriyat leader and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir were held after Taraveeh Prayers in various cities in the United Kingdom on the call of Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK), UK.

Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK in a statement issued in London said that the Indian government buried the extra-judicially killed Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in the dark of night under heavy military presence and allowed a few people to attend the funeral.

Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK President, Fahim Kayani, said in the statement that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was leading the largest political forum that resists the Indian occupation of Kashmir and was detained in a jail outside the Kashmir Valley where he became ill. He was charged under the infamous draconian law, Public Safety Act, which shows that the mighty Indian nation feared a 77-year-old man therefore it put him in detention.

Fahim Kayani said it is in that detention where the health of Ashraf Sehrai began to fail, and the Indian authorities denied him due care, like thousands of other Kashmiri political prisoners. The conditions of these prisons are far below standard, yet the Kashmiri prisoners have been unlawfully arrested and should not be in those conditions to begin with.

He said, the Indian authorities claimed Ashraf Sehrai died due to Covid, however, that has turned out to be a blatant lie to subdue and prevent any form of dissent and agitation against the custodial death of one of Kashmir’s most prominent leaders. He said, lab reports confirm that the Hurriyat leader did not contract Covid.

Fahim Kayani further said, “We have been holding continuous protests for last three weeks in the United Kingdom to expose inhumane treatment with Kashmiri political prisoners and immediate release of political prisoners because we knew that the Indian government will commit extrajudicial and custodial killing of top political leadership of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir under the cover of alarming Covid-19 situation.”

He said, Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK has written to British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and all British MPs regarding the extrajudicial and custodial killing of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and urged them to hold India accountable for its war crimes in IIOJK. Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK will offer funeral prayers in absentia for Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in various cities in the United Kingdom and Europe, he added.

