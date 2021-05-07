Al-Moosvi expresses shock over custodial death of Sehrai

Srinagar, May 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has expressed deep shock over the demise of the imprisoned Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in Indian custody in Jammu.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safviin a statement issued in Srinagar prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the grief-stricken family to bear the inconsolable loss.

He said that Sehrai was an ideologue of the ongoing freedom movement, a pillar and thinker of APHC as well as a powerful religious scholar. His religious and political services are like an open book, he said.

Al-Moosvi further said that Ashraf Sehrai’s demise in captivity is a great tragedy for the Kashmiri people. He appealed to the international human rights organizations to take serious note of the plight of Kashmiri prisoners in Jails and remind New Delhi its commitment towards signed treaty and conventions concerning political prisoners.

Like this: Like Loading...