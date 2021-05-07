APHC condemns raids on Hurriyat leaders’ residences in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the raids on the residences of Hurriyat leaders by the Indian police and described it frustration of the authorities.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issue in Srinagar deplored that the Indian police had been raiding the houses of APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed and Assistant General Secretary, Khawaja Firdous, for the last two days. He said that the police were harassing and terrorizing the family members of the Hurriyat leaders.

The spokesman denounced the police action and termed it the worst display of state terrorism. He added that India will not succeed to suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders through such cheap tactics and they would continue their just struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination till it reached its logical conclusion.

