APHC urges Kashmiris to continue holding of prayer sessions for Sehrai

Srinagar, May 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has urged the people to continue holding of special prayer sessions for the martyred APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, to pay tribute to him.

APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed satisfaction over the holding of funeral prayers in absentia, Quran Khawani, and special prayer sessions for Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai by the people to show their love and respect for him.

It said that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was a brave and fearless leader who dedicated his whole life for the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian yoke and even offered the ultimate sacrifice for this cause. He said it is the responsibility of the Kashmiri people to show their allegiance with the martyred leader and take his mission to its logical conclusion.

