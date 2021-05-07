Ashraf Sehrai icon of Kashmiris’ resistance against Indian occupation

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Senior APHC leader Ashraf Sehrai laid to rest at his ancestral village in IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

Ashraf Sehrai icon of Kashmiris’ resistance against Indian occupation

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

#SehraiIconOfResistance

Srinagar, May 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the custodial death of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, senior APHC leader and the chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, has further elevated his stature among the Kashmiris. Sehrai was already regarded as an epitome of dedication and sacrifice and will continue to inspire the struggling people of the territory in the times to come.

These views were expressed by political analysts and commentators during their interviews with the Kashmir Media Service. They said that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai would continue to be viewed as an icon and great leader who strived for the sacred cause of freedom throughout his life, ultimately sacrificing himself for it. They said that the martyr Ashraf Sehrai had remained an ardent supporter of Pakistan and a staunch freedom fighter all through his life, adding that it was not only Sehrai but his whole family has remained a symbol of resistance against the Indian tyranny.

They pointed out that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai’s son, Junaid Sehrai also attained martyrdom while fighting Indian occupation in May last year, adding that Sehrai always expressed satisfaction over his son’s sacrifice.

The political analysts and commentators maintained that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai will continue to live in the Kashmiris’ hearts for his sacrifices in the way of freedom cause which will remain a golden page in Kashmir’s history.

While urging the Kashmiris to come on streets to join funerals in absentia of martyr Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and raise their voice on acts of injustice and tyranny by India, they said that Sehrai and other martyrs were the real heroes of Kashmiris and that they were writing the future of their motherland with their blood.

The analysts and commentators regretted that Ashraf Sehrai was not provided with any treatment during his incarceration in Udhampur jail despite suffering from many ailments and held Modi regime directly responsible for his custodial death.

The political analysts and commentators said that the Kashmiri Hurriyat detainees were not provided even basic amenities and were subjected to extreme torture in Indian jails for their political beliefs, cautioning that the Modi regime has devised a plan to systematically kill the Kashmiri political detainees in jails by not providing them medical care and other facilities.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: