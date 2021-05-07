Ashraf Sehrai icon of Kashmiris’ resistance against Indian occupation

#SehraiIconOfResistance

Srinagar, May 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the custodial death of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, senior APHC leader and the chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, has further elevated his stature among the Kashmiris. Sehrai was already regarded as an epitome of dedication and sacrifice and will continue to inspire the struggling people of the territory in the times to come.

These views were expressed by political analysts and commentators during their interviews with the Kashmir Media Service. They said that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai would continue to be viewed as an icon and great leader who strived for the sacred cause of freedom throughout his life, ultimately sacrificing himself for it. They said that the martyr Ashraf Sehrai had remained an ardent supporter of Pakistan and a staunch freedom fighter all through his life, adding that it was not only Sehrai but his whole family has remained a symbol of resistance against the Indian tyranny.

They pointed out that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai’s son, Junaid Sehrai also attained martyrdom while fighting Indian occupation in May last year, adding that Sehrai always expressed satisfaction over his son’s sacrifice.

The political analysts and commentators maintained that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai will continue to live in the Kashmiris’ hearts for his sacrifices in the way of freedom cause which will remain a golden page in Kashmir’s history.

While urging the Kashmiris to come on streets to join funerals in absentia of martyr Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and raise their voice on acts of injustice and tyranny by India, they said that Sehrai and other martyrs were the real heroes of Kashmiris and that they were writing the future of their motherland with their blood.

The analysts and commentators regretted that Ashraf Sehrai was not provided with any treatment during his incarceration in Udhampur jail despite suffering from many ailments and held Modi regime directly responsible for his custodial death.

The political analysts and commentators said that the Kashmiri Hurriyat detainees were not provided even basic amenities and were subjected to extreme torture in Indian jails for their political beliefs, cautioning that the Modi regime has devised a plan to systematically kill the Kashmiri political detainees in jails by not providing them medical care and other facilities.

