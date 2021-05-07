COVID-19 surge: Sri Lanka bans travellers from India with immediate effect

Colombo, May 07 (KMS): Sri Lanka has announced that all arrivals from India will be banned with immediate effect due to the record rise in COVID-19 cases in India. Several countries like the UK, the UAE, Australia and Singapore have already banned travellers from India.

Sri Lanka’s Civil Aviation Authority said that travellers from India will not be allowed to disembark in Sri Lanka. The decision has been taken as the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in India.

The Director General Civil aviation in a letter to the CEO of the national carrier Srilankan Airlines has said, “in accordance with instructions received from health authorities of Sri Lanka due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, it is hereby directed that passengers travelling from India will not be permitted to disembark in Sri Lanka with immediate effect.”

India’s daily Covid cases yet again hit a grim global record with 4,14,188 infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 36,45,164. The country saw 3,915 deaths in the last 24 hours as shortage of resources continues to be a major concern for hospitals across India amid an alarming surge.

Like this: Like Loading...