Demos in Muzaffarabad, rally in Rawalpindi against custodial killing of Sehrai  

Muzaffarabad, May 07 (KMS): Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and Tehreek-e-Istaqlal held anti-India protest demonstrations in Muzaffarabad over the custodial killing of senior APHC leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

The demonstration organized by Pasban-e-Hurriyat was led by party Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali and religious leader Abdul Aziz Alvi. It was attended by a large number of people.

The protesters marched on Neelam Valley Highway, held anti-India banners and chanted slogans against the Indian government and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the protest, speakers said that the Indian government had deliberately killed Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai. They reiterated that the United Nations should take notice of the assassination of Ashraf Sehrai in custody.

The demonstration organized by Tehreek-e-Istaqlal was led by party’s Youth Wing Chairman, Tanweer Durrani. The protesters urged the international human rights organizations to play its role in the release of the Kashmiri detainees languishing in different jails to save them from getting affected with coronavirus. They also urged the world community to take cognizance of Indian brutalities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A protest rally was taken out at Bank Road in Rawalpindi against the custodial killing of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai. The rally was led by Vice Chairman International Forum for Justice Human Rights JK Mushtaqul Islam, Advocate Mehtab Ahmed Mir, President Tehreek-e-Jawanan Azad Kashmir Raja Zaheer Khan, Muslim Conference leader Mansoor Alam Qureshi, Muhajir leader Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail, Rangeel Butt, leader of Muhajireen Youth Irshad Ahmed Khan. Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai’s nephew Riaz Ahmad Khan Sehrai along with a large number of political and social personalities participated in the rally. Chairman International Forum for Justice Human Rights JK Muhammad Ahsan Unto addressed the protesters over phone from Srinagar.

