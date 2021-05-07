EJAC pays rich tributes to martyred APHC leader Ashraf Sehrai

Srinagar, May 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) has paid rich tributes to martyred senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

EJAC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that a virtual condolence meeting of the EJAC leadership was held under the chairmanship of its President, Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam and all the members paid rich tributes to Sehrai and termed his death a big loss to the entire society.

The leaders described him as a noble, pious and kind-hearted soul who spent his entire life in the service of people.

Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam said that his departure had left a void which could not be easily filled and also expressed his solidarity with the bereaved family.

